The prospect of North East derbies taking place in next season’s Premier League still remains alive as Sunderland and Middlesbrough bid to join Newcastle United in the top tier.

Both the Black Cats and Boro are in the hunt for a Championship play-off spot as the second tier prepares to return to action following the final international break fo the season. As it stands ahead of next Saturday’s home clash with Millwall, Sunderland are sat firmly in the play-off spots and look set to keep alive their hopes of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2017, despite now lying 11 points adrift of the automatic promotion places. Boro have a little bit of work to do after an underwhelming run of form left them three points shy of the top six with just eight games remaining in the campaign.

Since its inception in 1992, Newcastle have featured in the Premier League more than their two North East rivals and also hold the highest final finish of the three clubs after claiming second placed finishes on two occasions and ending a season in the top four six times.

But where do the North East’s big three sit in an all-time Premier League table?

51st-34th

51. Luton Town (Games played 38 - Points 26) 50. Swindon Town (Games played 42 - Points 30) 49. Barnsley (Games played 38 - Points 35) 48. Blackpool (Games played 38 - Points 39) 47. Huddersfield Town (Games played 76 - Points 53) 46. Bradford City (Games played 76 - Points 64) 45. Cardiff City (Games played 76 - Points 64) 44. Oldham Athletic (Games played 84 - Points 89) 43. Reading (Games played 114 - Points 119) 42. Hull City (Games played 190 - Points 171) 41. Brentford (Games played 143 - Points 185) 40. Sheffield United (Games played 236 - Points 225) 39. Ipswich Town (Games played 231 - Points 241) 38. Derby County (Games played 266 - Points 274) 37. Watford (Games played 304 - Points 285) 36. Portsmouth (Games played 266 - Points 293) 35. Birmingham City (Games played 266 - Points 301) 34. Queens Park Rangers (Games played 278 - Points 308)

33rd-19th

33. Swansea City (Games played 266 - Points 312) 32. Wigan Athletic (Games played 304 - Points 331) 31. AFC Bournemouth (Games played 295 - Points 342) 30. Burnley (Games played 342 - Points 349) 29. Charlton Athletic (Games played 304 - Points 361) 28. Nottingham Forest (Games played 303 - Points 363) 27. Brighton and Hove Albion (Games played 295 - Points 366) 26. Wimbledon (Games played 316 - Points 391) 25. Sheffield Wednesday (Games played 316 - Points 392) 24. Norwich City (Games played 392 - Points 402) 23. Coventry City (Games played 354 - Points 409) 22. Stoke City (Games played 380 - Points 457) 21. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Games played 409 - Points 461) 20. West Bromwich Albion (Games played 494 - Points 490) 19. Bolton Wanderers (Games played 494 - Points 575)

18th-1st

18. Sunderland (Games played 603 - Points 618) 17. Middlesbrough (Games played 574 - Points 661) 16. Crystal Palace (Games played 606 - Points 697) 15. Fulham (Games played 675 - Points 784) 14. Leeds United (Games played 582 - Points 820) 13. Leicester City (Games played 679 - Points 838) 12. Blackburn Rovers (Games played 696 - Points 970) 11. Southampton (Games played 953 - Points 1,097) 10. West Ham United (Games played 1,101 - Points 1,384) 9. Aston Villa (Games played 1,143 - Points 1,532) 8. Newcastle United (Games played 1,138 - Points 1,588) 7. Everton (Games played 1,257 - Points 1,684) 6. Manchester City (Games played 1,067 - Points 1,857) 5. Tottenham Hotspur (Games played 1,257 - Points 1,947) 4. Chelsea (Games played 1,257 - Points 2,294) 3. Liverpool (Games played 1,257 - Points 2,328) 2. Arsenal (Games played 1,257 - Points 2,372) 1. Manchester United (Games played 1,257 - Points 2,538)