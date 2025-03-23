Newcastle United Women defeated 1-0 Sunderland in-front of a record-breaking 38,502-strong crowd at St James’ Park.

Becky Langley ended an amazing week for the club in style as Newcastle United Women defeated Sunderland at St James’ Park. The Magpies started a point and a place behind their visitors at kick-off and with faint hopes of sealing a third-straight promotion.

They could, and possibly should, have been ahead within two minutes as Demi Stokes played a superb diagonal ball to release Beth Lumsden but her effort was saved one-v-one by Demi Lambourne in the Black Cats goal.

Lumsden continued to be a real threat for Langley’s side with Sunderland struggling to contain her both in the middle of the park and down the right side when she drifted out there. Mel Reay’s team slowly got a foothold in proceedings but Claudia Moan in the Magpies goal wasn’t tested at any stage before the half-hour mark.

It was then Rachel Furness and Amber Keegan-Stobbs’ chance to go close as the former had a header cleared off the line before the Magpies captain failed to make a good enough connection on her shot as Sunderland survived. Newcastle ended the half much as they had spent it, on top and putting great pressure on the Sunderland goal but largely without reward as Lambourne continued to deny them an opener.

The second period started in subdued fashion with an early injury stemming the flow of the game. The visitors were able to mount a couple of attacks, though, with Moan called into action for the first time around ten minutes into the second half.

As the second period progressed, both sides had their moments to attack but lacked a clinical edge to regularly test Moan and Lambourne in the respective goals. The Magpies did eventually get their noses in-front courtesy of Shania Hayles’ superb strike.

Hayles, who hadn’t even been on the pitch for ten minutes, cut outside and then in before unleashing a strike past Lambourne into the Gallowgate goal after some brilliant work by Emily Murphy in the build-up.

Langley’s side did well to repel their visitors as they tried to mount a comeback, but the Magpies boss ended the match having been sent to the stands. Here are our Newcastle United Women’s player ratings as the Magpies defeated Sunderland Women:

Claudia Moan - 7

Started between the posts against her former side but had very little to do in the opening stanza. Touched the ball for the first time with her hands in the 55th minute in climbing to catch a cross.

Demi Stokes - 7

Played a defence-splitting diagonal ball for Lumsden early on to carve open the Sunderland defence. Oozed class and was a real leader alongside Keegan-Stobbs.

Amber Keegan-Stobbs - 7

Captained the side and was a calming presence in midfield whenever required. Did superbly to stop Mary Corbyn breaking with the ball in the 31st minute as it looked, for a moment, like the Magpies’ defence would be stretched. Just couldn’t connect with an effort to give the Magpies a lead with ten minutes of the first-half to be played. Was absolutely everywhere in midfield in a tireless display.

Freya Gregory - 7

Recovered well from an early slip to stop a dangerous Sunderland attack before flashing a volley wide of the goal. A very tricky customer to deal with with the ball at her feet. Played on the right in the second half in an inverted role before being replaced in the 69th minute.

Deanna Cooper - 8

Mopped up everything at the back and denied the Sunderland attack any chance of getting in behind the back line. A real warrior at the back despite struggling with injury before being replaced by Hannah Greenwood.

Rachel Furness - 7

Committed a very early foul in the game’s first real moment of action. Put in a composed display after that and was unfortunate not to open the scoring when her header was cleared off the line. Unleashed a long-range effort which tested Lambourne in the final minutes of the first-half.

Jasmine McQuade - 6

Had some lovely touches in midfield and was the main link-up for the attack to build on.

Charlotte Wardlaw - 7

Very comfortable on the ball and was often used to start attacks alongside McQuade. Rarely tested defensively throughout either half.

Beth Lumsden - 6

Missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the second minute with Demi Lambourne pulling off a great save one-v-one. Was at the centre of everything good that Langley’s side did in the opening stages of the first period but faded slightly as the half progressed but put in some very good set-pieces. Swapped to the left side in the second period. Replaced in the final minutes.

Emily Murphy - 7

Did very well to fashion some space for a header in the 19th minute but couldn’t guide an effort on target. Won a number of headers but sometimes cut a lone figure through the middle before being shifted to the right to accommodate Hayles. Almost pounced on a spill by Lambourne to poke home before some brilliant work to unleash Hayles to slam home the opener. Replaced in the final minutes.

Lia Cataldo - 7

Tidy on the ball but would have liked to be involved in the game more, particularly in an attacking sense. Did very well defensively in the final few minutes of the first-half. Improved in the second half and was involved in a lot more action across the pitch.

SUB: Shania Hayles - 8

Replaced Gregory in the 69th minute. Superb strike to open the scoring in the 78th minute as she went inside and out before powering home past Lambourne. A game-changer for the Magpies.

SUB: Hannah Greenwood - N/A

Replaced Cooper with just 12 minutes left to play.

Replaced Lumsden in the final minutes.

Replaced Murphy in the final minutes.