How much have Newcastle United supporters spent following their side on the road in the Premier League this season?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United supporters have sold out away ends up and down the country as they have thrown their backing behind Eddie Howe’s side in their bid to return to the Champions League.

From a first away day of the season at Bournemouth on a day Anthony Gordon helped Howe secure a point against his old club to next month’s visit to Arsenal, the Magpies supporters have shown their unbelievable commitment to the cause by racking up the miles throughout what has been a historic campaign.

Despite Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Aston Villa, their rewards have come through some impressive performances on the road as United have picked up wins at the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest. Two away days remain with the visit to Arsenal following a long haul to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday week - but how much have Magpies fans spent on fuel and how far have they travelled compared to their rivals across the Premier League? We take a look with figures provided by Spelcash.

Which Premier League supporters have spent the most on away travel this season?

10th: Nottingham Forest

What a season it has been for Forest supporters! Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have exceeded pre-season expectations and are firmly in the race for a place in next season’s Champions League. There has been plenty of cheer for away supporters after Forest won over half of their 17 away games in the Premier League to lay the foundations for their top five bid Average fuel cost: £20.39 Average travel distance in miles: 128.14

9th: Southampton

It has been an awful season for the Saints and they were in danger of becoming the worst side in Premier League history. Travelling supporters have witnessed just one win on the road in 17 attempts Average fuel cost: £23.19 Average travel distance in miles: 145.74

8th: Brighton and Hove Albion

The Seagulls have shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season but could just miss out on a spot in European competition. Their away form has brought six wins in 17 games and that is a contrast to their home form where they have lost just three of their 16 Amex Stadium fixtures Average fuel cost: £24.26 Average travel distance in miles: 152.48

7th: Ipswich Town

The Tractor Boys could be officially relegated back into the Championship if they suffer a defeat at Newcastle on Saturday as a season that appeared to offer so much looks set to end in heartache. Surprisingly, Kieran McKenna’s side have won more games on the road than they have on their home patch Average fuel cost: £24.62 Average travel distance in miles: 154.71

6th: Manchester United

The Red Devils are set to end the season in their lowest ever position in the Premier League era after a desperately disappointing campaign. Always well backed on the road, the 13-time Premier League champions have won just four of their 16 away games this season Average fuel cost: £25.59 Average travel distance in miles: 160.84

5th: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s men have fallen short in their bid to claim a fifth consecutive Premier League title and are not yet guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League. Their away day form has played a part in their failed title defence after City won just seven of their 17 games away from the Etihad Stadium Average fuel cost: £25.72 Average travel distance in miles: 161.66

4th: Liverpool

The champions elect, Arne Slot has enjoyed a remarkable first season at Anfield after guiding the Reds to the brink of their second Premier League title and their 20th top flight title. Remarkably, Liverpool have suffered just one defeat on the road this season Average fuel cost: £26.95 Average travel distance in miles: 169.37

3rd: AFC Bournemouth

The Cherries head into the final weeks of the season looking to secure a first ever season in Europe after Andoni Iraola’s side have troubled a number of clubs on the road this season after losing just four of their 17 league games on the road Average fuel cost: £27.24 Average travel distance in miles: 171.18

2nd: Everton

The Toffees have improved as the season has wore on and the appointment of David Moyes has proved the catalyst for an impressive second half to the season. That said, a record of just four away wins must be improved next season Average fuel cost: £27.36 Average travel distance in miles: 171.95

1st: Newcastle United

The Magpies are still in the mix for a return to the Champions League in what has already been a history making season for Eddie Howe’s men. Newcastle actually possess one of the best away records in the league with eight wins and three draws from 17 games on the road Average fuel cost: £40.24 Average travel distance in miles: 252.89

What has been said about Newcastle United supporters’ commitment to away travel?

Johan Sunnanangs, CEO of Spelcash, said: "These findings highlight the significant financial commitment fans make to support their teams away from home. Newcastle United supporters show remarkable dedication, spending more than twice what Arsenal fans pay for travel to away games. The Premier League schedule doesn't always consider the travel burden placed on fans, especially those supporting teams in the north east or on the south coast. With rising fuel costs, following your team across the country costs far more than just the match ticket."