It has been a quiet few weeks on the transfer front at St James’ Park, but things could soon step up a notch as the end of the transfer window comes into view. The Magpies are yet to add anyone to Eddie Howe’s squad and there have been very few departures.

However, all of this could change in the next week or so as the end of the window approaches and clubs finalise their plans and squads for the second-half of the campaign. In our latest writer Q&A, we look to answer the burning questions surrounding Newcastle United’s transfer plans in the January transfer window ahead of deadline day on February 1:

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Will Newcastle United sign anyone in January?

Right now, it seems unlikely that the Magpies will sign anyone on a permanent basis at least. Finances are tight and the club are very aware of ensuring they do not fall foul of FFP or PSR constraints.

This means that the loan market may be something they dip their toes into and, of course, comes the Kalvin Phillips saga. Phillips will be allowed to leave Manchester City this month but the Citizens demands have so far deterred any bids for the midfielder.

Newcastle United are far from alone with their interest in Phillips with Crystal Palace, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and clubs from Spain all linked with a move. However, none have submitted a concrete bid and until City change their demands, or a club grows very desperate, that situation may not change.

Other than Phillips, there have been plenty of players linked with a move, but they all seem to be summer transfers. Ousmane Diomande and Joshua Kimmich have become the latest high-profile names linked with a move to St James’ Park but a move for either won’t happen until summer, if ever, purely because of the finances involved in either transfer.

What’s the latest on players leaving Newcastle United?

Javier Manquillo has become the first player to leave the club on a permanent basis this month as he reunites with Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo. The Spaniard didn’t make a single appearance during his final half campaign with the Magpies and whilst he was due to leave the club at the end of the season, the club have managed to get his wages off the books, freeing up some room in their budget.

Elsewhere, Isaac Hayden is expected to join a Championship club on-loan with plenty of reported interest in his services from the second-tier. Joe White, who has returned to the north east following a loan at Crewe Alexandra, will be assessed over the next week or so and may play a role in and around the first-team squad in the second half of the campaign. He could also be sent back on loan before deadline day if the club believe they have sufficient cover.