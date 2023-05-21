Tottenham Hotspur manager Ryan Mason has defended Richarlison following comments from Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio on the Brazilian’s record at Spurs. Richarlison moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a club-record £60million in the summer window but has scored just one Premier League goal this season.

Speaking about the Brazilian on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio said: “He's scored four times this season. Three of the times he's been offside [and] he's taken his top off four times this season.”

Before Wilson added: “He's got four yellows – he's almost on a suspension.”

Responding to these comments, Mason revealed he ‘doesn’t like’ to see other professionals discussing the fortunes of other players but has insisted that his player remains committed to Spurs.

Mason said: “Maybe he's heard it, maybe he's seen it, maybe it will give him a little bit more. I'm not sure on that.

“We're all trying to do our best, we're all professionals, we're working hard, we dedicate our lives to get to this level and to compete at this level

“I don't really like that type of thing [Antonio and Wilson mocking Richarlison], personally. From a player's point of view, I've been signed for a club as a record signing so I know the feeling that you really want to give back.

“One thing I will say about Richy is he's always come in and he's had energy to try. He's a fighter, he works hard, he trains hard.

