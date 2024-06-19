Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United’s pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is ‘highly unlikely’ to proceed - according to Fabrizio Romano.

Todibo had emerged as a potential target for the Red Devils as they look to strengthen their options in the centre of defence following Raphael Varane’s decision to leave the club. Manchester United, who finished 8th in the Premier League last season but secured European football by virtue of winning the FA Cup, had been linked with a move for Todibo this summer, but may miss out on his signature because of connections between the two clubs.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose company INEOS also owns Nice, purchased a minority stake in the Red Devils earlier this year and Romano reports that links between the two clubs mean a potential transfer is on hold. He posted on X: ‘Jean-Clair Todibo deal for Man United is currently off and highly unlikely due to UEFA rules. Talks were advanced with all parties keen for months but Nice and Man Utd with same ownership playing same European competition next season means no green light.’

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Failure to land Todibo’s signature this summer would be a big blow to Erik ten Hag’s side and could potentially open the door for Newcastle United to swoop for the defender. The Magpies were heavily-linked with a move for Todibo last summer before he opted to stay in Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old made 33 appearances in all competitions last season and was capped for the first time by France in November - although he wasn’t selected by Dider Deschamps for their Euro 2024 campaign. Nice will compete in the Europa League along with Ten Hag’s side next season.

The news Manchester United may not be able to sign Todibo this summer has been greeted with confusion from Red Devils fans, with many keen to point out that Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Savio from Girona. Girona are part of the City Football Group and will play in the Champions League alongside the Citizens next year.