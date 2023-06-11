Newcastle United target makes statement on club ahead of mooted summer transfer

Scott McTominay has spoken about his "love" for Manchester United – ahead of a mooted summer transfer.

The midfielder, a target for Newcastle United, is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of more regular first-team football.

Eddie Howe – who sold Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest in January – wants to sign at least one midfielder in this summer's transfer window ahead of next season, when the club will be playing Champions League football.

Newcastle's head coach is an admirer of McTominay, who has three years left on his contract.

The Scotland international – who found starts hard to come by last season – gave an insight into his mindset in an end-of-season interview with MUTV.

"I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” said McTominay, who has also been linked with Everton. "I’m someone who loves football and I love this club.

“Whatever happens, however many minutes you play, I’m still going to train hard every single day and give my best for the team and always be there, contribute with some goals every now and again, maybe when you come on, but I feel like, for myself, it’s keep your head down and keep working."

McTominay, 26, came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final, which his team won 2-0.

'Smart' recruitment

Meanwhile, Howe is looking for quality over quantity in the summer transfer market.

“It won’t be huge numbers," said Howe, who took over the team in late 2021 when it was winless and 19th in the Premier League.

"I don’t think it can be. We don’t have the ability to spend the money people will think we have, so we’re going to have to be very smart.