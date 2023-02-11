Newcastle United ‘target’ that Allan Saint-Maximin loves ‘eyed’ by Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa

Here is all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Premier League trio ‘eye’ World Cup star

Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa are all in the hunt to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram this summer - according to reports in Spain. The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and is likely to move away from the Bundesliga club on a free transfer.

Sport report that Barcelona remain interested in the 25-year-old, however, they face stiff competition from the Premier League, as well as rivals Real Madrid for his signature. In 20 appearances for Monchengladbach this season, Thuram has scored 13 goals and registered four assists and played a major role in France’s journey to the World Cup Final in Qatar.

Newcastle United have previously been linked with a move for Thuram, with Allan Saint-Maximin expressing his desire to see his countryman join him at St James’s Park. “He is a great player,” Saint-Maximin said after Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth. “I hope we have a chance to take him here.”

Newcastle United ‘target’ secures surprise transfer

Nicolo Zaniolo was on the radar of numerous Premier League sides in January and was reportedly the subject of a £26.5million bid from Bournemouth, only to reject the advances of the Cherries. After being frozen out at Roma, Zaniolo has eventually moved away from the Italian side, joining Turkish Super Lig. side Galatasaray.