Newcastle United ‘target’ wanted by Leeds as Jurgen Klopp makes ‘joke’ comment ahead of Spurs game
Newcastle United have been joined by yet another Premier League side in the hunt to sign a Championship starlet.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Leeds United ‘eye’ Newcastle United ‘target’
According to 90min, Leeds United have joined the race to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott this summer. A host of Premier League sides, including Newcastle, Everton and Liverpool, have shown interest in the 19-year-old.
Scott is reportedly valued at around £30m by the Robins however, a fee that will likely deter Leeds and Everton from making a move for the midfielder if they cannot beat the drop this season. Scott has featured 40 times in the league for Nigel Pearson’s side this season and impressed greatly during their FA Cup clash with Manchester City in February.
Newcastle United ‘admire’ Ligue 1 defender
Jean-Clair Todibo, who currently plays for Nice in France, has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Newcastle this summer. L’Equipe report that the Magpies have shown an interest in signing the 23-year-old - but they may face stiff competition for his signature.
That’s because Liverpool, Manchester United and a handful of clubs from Italy have also been credited with an interest in the defender. Todibo has impressed for Nice this season having left Barcelona to join the French outfit on a permanent basis last summer.
Jurgen Klopp’s Newcastle United ‘joke’
Jurgen Klopp has revealed he thought Newcastle United taking a 5-0 lead inside 21 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur was a ‘joke’. Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Spurs this weekend, the Liverpool boss said: “I came home, switched the TV on it was 1-0. I had something else to do and wanted to watch the game a bit later and when I came back and it was 5-0,”
“I honestly thought there was something wrong with the screen. Somebody had made a joke or something. I had to watch it back later.
“Newcastle is in a very good moment, you saw that (against Everton), individuals are really shining, full of confidence, so these kinds of things can happen. And then it was a normal game after that and it ended 1-1.”