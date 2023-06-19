The attention of football fans is currently divided between international fixtures and the summer transfer window which are dominating the news headlines at the moment.

Newcastle United have several stars away with their countries including Kieran Trippier who starred for England as Gareth Southgate’s side beat Malta 4-0 on Friday. Meanwhile, back in the North East there continues to be plenty of transfer gossip as the rumour mill keeps turning.

The Magpies are now being linked with a ‘surprise’ move for a goalkeeper who sporting director Dan Ashworth is said to be a fan of. Meanwhile, a deal for Nicolo Barella looks to be off the table but attention could turn to another target who Liverpool have reportedly been interested in. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, June 19:

Newcastle United to make ‘surprise bid’ for West Brom keeper

Per a report from The Sun, Newcastle United look ready to make a surprise bid for West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths. It is claimed that Magpies’s sporting director Dan Ashworht is a fan of the 21-year old from his time working at The Hawthorns.

Griffths has spent the last three seasons out on loan at EFL clubs including last campaign where he was with Portsmouth in League One. The report claims that West Brom ‘plan to sell a few players’ and that the stopper could arrive at St James’ Park either as back up, with Karl Darlow expected to leave this window, or to be loaned out and continue to gain more first team experience.

Newcastle United ‘turn atttention’ to Liverpool signing target

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are set to turn their attention to alternative targets after receiving no encouragement in their pursuit of Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella. The report claims that Nice star Khéphren Thuram is admired by the Magpies – who are in the market for a box-office midfielder this summer.

