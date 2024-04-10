Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League:

Newcastle United to ‘swoop’ for Juventus defender

Newcastle United have been tipped to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Juventus defender Dean Huijsen this summer. Huijsen, who is currently on loan at Roma, has impressed in the Italian capital and could be someone that Juventus look to offload this summer in order to raise funds at the club.

According to reports from Italy, as picked up by TeamTalk, the Magpies could swoop ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool to sign the 18-year-old as they look to strengthen a back line that has been ravaged by injury problems. Both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman have been ruled-out for at least six months with ACL injuries, meaning the Magpies will likely prioritise signing a centre-back when the summer transfer window opens.

Huijsen has very limited experience in the Italian top-flight, but was described as a ‘high quality’ prospect by Jose Mourhino. The former CHelsea man said: “We all know who he is. He is an 18-year-old boy who has played 10 minutes in Serie A, but he is one of the highest quality prospects in European football at this age level.”

Spurs ‘eye’ RB Leipzig defender also wanted by Magpies

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have also been linked with signing RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan this summer - but they are set to face stiff competition from Spurs for the 23-year-old. According to Sky Germany, Simakan has emerged as a potential target for both Newcastle and Spurs this summer with the defender set to cost any club wanting to sign him around £60m.

Simakan has been a regular for RB Leipzig this season and is into his third season with the club following a move from Strasbourg in 2021. A reported release clause in Simakan’s contract means Leipzig will be powerless to resist bids that trigger it this summer.