Newcastle United and Spurs told what they must do to land highly-rated Bundesliga star
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United are reportedly keen on a highly-rated Bundesliga defender - and they already know what they must do to complete a deal during the summer transfer window.
France Under-21 international Mohamed Simakan has established himself as a key player at RB Leipzig after joining the Bundesliga club in a reported £12m deal from Strasbourg during the summer of 2021. His first season at the Red Bull Arena saw the versatile defender help his new club to a German Cup Final win against Freiburg before lifting the same trophy last season with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Simakan was also part of the Leipzig side that inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup earlier this season in a game that saw England captain Harry Kane make his debut for Bayern as a second-half substitute. The 23-year-old has made 37 appearances in all competitions so far this season and will hope to help his side return to the Champions League after they reached the last 16 of European football’s elite club competition before succumbing to Real Madrid over two legs.
Simakan’s performances throughout his time in Leipzig has reportedly led to interest from the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Arsenal - but a more recent report has suggested Newcastle and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are keen to make a summer move for the defender.
Sky Sports Germany reporter Philipp Hinze took the X (former Twitter) to give an update on the pursuit of the defender, posting: “Sky exclusive: Release clause in Mohamed Simakan's contract! Valid from this summer. Value: In the region of €70m! Simakan is open and ready for a transfer, the Premier League appeals to him. But: Would only leave if he can take the next step. Spurs and Newcastle are interested. RBL: Relaxed and in a very good position due to the high sum.”