Newcastle United have been told that a swap-deal between themselves and Liverpool could be an option if they sell Alexander Isak this summer.

Isak has been one of Europe’s in-form players this season, with his strike in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool taking his tally to 23 goals in all competitions. The Swedish international has committed his future to Newcastle United on numerous occasions in recent seasons, but that hasn’t stopped a plethora of clubs reportedly holding an interest in signing him this summer.

Arsenal, who Isak has netted twice against already this season, have been most-heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old with Gunners fans going as far as begging Isak to join them as he arrived at the Emirates Stadium for the first-leg of their Carabao Cup meeting. Barcelona, despite their financial troubles, have also been linked with a surprise move for Isak in recent times.

However, it is the reported interest in Isak from Anfield that has made the headlines in recent weeks, in no small part to Sunday’s Carabao Cup final that was played between the pair at Wembley.

Laughable Alexander Isak/Darwin Nunez swap-deal suggestion

With Isak’s name being mentioned as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez at Anfield, with the Uruguayan reportedly set to leave Liverpool this summer and end his three-year stay at the club, former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest man, Stan Collymore, believes that the two clubs could come to an agreement over a potential swap deal for the pair, one that would benefit both parties.

Collymore told Caught Offside : “Nunez would be a really good fit at Newcastle, and their supporters would love him. Newcastle are a really big club, so it would not feel like a massive step down for Nunez, but the important thing is that the pressure would not be as telling. And I think Eddie Howe, who I think will become England manager in the future, can make Nunez into the player that many thought he would become at Liverpool.

“Whatever happens, I think Nunez will leave Liverpool in the summer, but it would not surprise me if he went to Newcastle with Isak going in the opposite direction as the two clubs could reach an amicable agreement when considering their respective FFP situations.”

Nunez, who joined Liverpool in the same summer that Isak moved to Tyneside, has registered 40 goals and 24 assists in 136 games whilst at Anfield. Isak, in that time, has scored 58 goals and registered 9 assists in 100 matches, 36 games fewer than Nunez has played for Liverpool.

Alexander Isak on transfer speculation

Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen , Isak was again asked about potential transfer interest in him: “There's not much to say, really.” Isak replied. I've commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It's been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I'm not thinking about the future.

“I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That's where my focus lies.”