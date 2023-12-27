Newcastle United told which two players they must upgrade on in transfer market
Newcastle United transfers: The January transfer window opens in less than seven days' time.
Dean Saunders believes Newcastle United must upgrade two of their midfield options in the transfer market should they want to progress to the next level. The Magpies signed Sandro Tonali in the summer to improve their midfield, however, they will be without the services of the Italian until the beginning of next season after he was handed a ten-month ban from football.
Saunders believes that Newcastle will look to strengthen the squad in both January and the summer and that they will go out to improve the first-team options available to Eddie Howe when the window opens. Saunders told TalkSport: “I think they will just get better players in the positions they have got.
“In midfield they are a bit short. If you have to play Longstaff and Miley, you’re not going to win the league. So you replace them with world beaters.
“They can sign world beaters in midfield. They are now in Marks and Spencers shopping, they used to be in Lidl! Now they have moved up they can sign whoever they want.”
Saunders was also asked about how Newcastle United can improve on their recent slump in form. The Magpies have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions and the 59-year-old believes that this could have been caused by a mentality issue. He said: “I’m sure if they let Eddie get on with his job. I think he needs to stiffen the whole thing up, get starting thinking clean sheets again, and think right I’m going to start getting some confidence back in the players before we start going after teams again. They have got a bit over confident.”