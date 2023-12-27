Newcastle United told which two players they must upgrade on in transfer market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dean Saunders believes Newcastle United must upgrade two of their midfield options in the transfer market should they want to progress to the next level. The Magpies signed Sandro Tonali in the summer to improve their midfield, however, they will be without the services of the Italian until the beginning of next season after he was handed a ten-month ban from football.

Saunders believes that Newcastle will look to strengthen the squad in both January and the summer and that they will go out to improve the first-team options available to Eddie Howe when the window opens. Saunders told TalkSport: “I think they will just get better players in the positions they have got.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In midfield they are a bit short. If you have to play Longstaff and Miley, you’re not going to win the league. So you replace them with world beaters.

“They can sign world beaters in midfield. They are now in Marks and Spencers shopping, they used to be in Lidl! Now they have moved up they can sign whoever they want.”