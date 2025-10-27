Newcastle United news as France international targeted amid Sven Botman talks

The latest transfer news from St. James' Park as Newcastle United look to address Sven Botman's contract situation.

Newcastle United have a host of contract decisions to make in the coming months and among the most important will be that of Sven Botman.

The Dutch defender joined the Magpies from Lille in 2022, but after a promising first season on Tyneside, he saw his progress hindered in 2023/24 and 2024/25 a series of knee problems.

But Botman has maintained his fitness this season - Eddie Howe confirming a head collision suffered against Fulham at the weekend nothing serious - playing 490 minutes across seven Premier League appearances. During that time, he’s risen to second among Newcastle players for clearances (34) and first for shots blocked (7).

Botman’s contract will enter its final year at the end of this season, and given his increased importance to Newcastle, Howe will be in no mood to see him leave for free.

According to KrrishFT, Newcastle have already ‘scheduled a meeting’ with Botman’s representatives to discuss a long-term contract extension that’ll keep him at St. James’ Park until at least the summer of 2030. Liverpool are understood to be closely monitoring the centre-back, but Newcastle are confident of heading off any interest by getting Botman to sign a new long-term deal.

Newcastle United contract latest

Eddie Howe, Head Coach of Newcastle United speaks to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against Benfica at St James' Park on October 20, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

As mentioned, Newcastle have a lot of contracts to sort out alongside Botman.

The former Netherlands youth international is just one of four important first-teamers whose deals expire in the summer of 2027, alongside Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock.

Additionally, the Magpies have no fewer than 12 players whose deals run out next summer, if loanee Aaron Ramsdale is included, meaning they have a mountain of work to get through if they wish to stop the likes of Nick Pope and Fabian Schar leaving for nothing. A key decision will also have to be made on Kieran Trippier, who has been much improved this season but turned 35 in September.

A full rundown of Newcastle United’s contract situation can be found here.

Hayden Hackney speculation increases

Hayden Hackney has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence at Middlesbrough.

Hayden Hackney has become one of the most in-demand players in the Championship over the last 12 months, registering seven goals and five assists (all comps) from midfield since the start of last season. The 23-year-old is also first among Boro players in the Championship since the start of last season for touches (4,757), passes completed (3,233), and interceptions (40), and second for chances created (86) and tackles (113).

The England youth international has already been heavily linked with Newcastle United in recent times, and now, another outlet is pairing the two names together.

According to TBR Football, Newcastle have been ‘watching Hackney’s progress in recent weeks’, but they’re just one of a whole host of clubs showing interest. Alongside the Magpies, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been watching him since the end of last season, while Brighton, Fulham, and Brentford have ‘joined the chase’. On the continent, FC Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Atalanta are all keen admirers.

Newcastle eyeing up Juventus centre-back

Pierre Kalulu is attracting interest from the Premier League | Getty Images

Centre-back was a position of high priority over the summer, and after missing out on Marc Guehi, Newcastle signed Malick Thiaw, who has made a fine start to life in the Premier League.

But there’s still plenty to do in this position, with Fabian Schar advancing into his 30s and in the final year of his deal, while fellow defender Burn joins Botman in having less than two years left.

According to Tutto Juve, Newcastle and Tottenham are just two of multiple Premier League clubs ‘pursuing’ Juventus centre-back Pierre Kalulu. The France international has just under four years left on his contract in Turin and has become a key player for the Old Lady, playing a joint-team-high 720 minutes in Serie A so far this season.

Tutto Juve’s report states that Juventus would be happy to cash in on Kalulu, with his high market value helping fund investment in other areas of the pitch. It’s understood that offers over €30million (£26.1m) would be considered.

