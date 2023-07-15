Newcastle United can finall say ‘it’s matchday’ again as Eddie Howe’s men prepare to kick off their pre-season schedule.

Eddie Howe’s men have been back on the grass for a couple of weeks, but they play their first game of the summer on Saturday when they take on local side Gateshead. The result itsn’t too important at this stage, but Howe will be looking for his men to step things up from here as we head into the final few weeks ahead of the new season.

As preparations ramp up, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Barnes update

Newcastle’s bid to land Leicester City star James Maddison is said to be ‘progressing’ as Howe looks to finally get his hands on a new winger this summer.

“Things are progressing. The Newcastle position has been to make sure that they get value on this,” Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“Leicester want about £40million and they can push for that number because, over the last month or so, they’ve had interest from quite a lot of clubs. Although Tottenham’s interest has ended because Manor Solomon has come in, West Ham and Aston Villa have also looked at making a move. Leicester feel like they can get quite a good price for Barnes.”

Diaby latest

Newcastle are also said to be very interested in Moussa Diaby still, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk.

“Arsenal have been focusing on him since a month ago, perhaps even a year,” Falk told GiveMeSport. “Newcastle also, so they for me at the moment, are the two clubs, which are really, really hot.