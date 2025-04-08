Getty Images

A reported Newcastle United summer transfer target has been given some advice over his future.

One of Newcastle United’s reported summer transfer targets has been told he can secure a ‘great move’ to St James Park - but only on one condition.

The Magpies will head into the summer hoping to boost Eddie Howe’s squad in preparation for a return to European competition after a one-season absence. As it stands, United will compete in the Europa Conference League after securing qualification for UEFA’s tertiary club cup competition thanks to their historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool last month. However, Howe’s side also remain firmly in the hunt for a top five place in the Premier League that would secure them a place in next season’s Champions League and also their manager to have a second crack at European football’s elite.

Newcastle’s main targets for the summer transfer window are believed to be a striker to compete with top goalscorer Alexander Isak, a right-sided winger and a centre-back to provide compete for the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar. With veteran duo Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy out of contract at the end of the campaign and doubts over the future of Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos, it seems increasingly likely a goalkeeper will also be on the agenda. The Magpies are believed to be long-term admirers of Burnley and England Under-21 international James Trafford and were strongly linked with a move for the former Manchester City academy product last summer.

That interest is said to remain alive after Trafford kept 27 clean sheets in 39 appearances for the current Championship leaders - but the 22-year-old stopper has been warned he should only consider a move to Tyneside if Scott Parker’s side are unsuccessful in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

“It would be a great move for him”

James Trafford of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Leeds United FC at Turf Moor on January 27, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough midfielder Andy Townsend told Boyle Sports: “Burnley’s record has been incredible and James Trafford has been a huge part of that at just 22 so you can see why there is interest. Most managers like to have three good keepers at the club and Trafford has got a lot of credit for his clean sheets and rightly so. Moving to a club like Newcastle, it would be a great move for him personally, but I think if Burnley were to get promoted, he should stay where he is.

“I think he should stay where he is because he will play. The last time we saw him in the Premier League he was brought in by Vincent Kompany and they were giving away soft goals and got relegated. Goalkeepers are at the thick end of that but to Scott Parker's credit they’ve changed that entirely because you don't keep that many clean sheets by taking liberties in your own 18-yard box.

“They've realised that they don't need to do that, that they can defend solidly and sensibly because they can trust their keeper with his hands and they can trust his decision to get rid of the ball when he needs to. He’s clearly learned a lot this season and the interest is no surprise, he’s capable of going to Newcastle and battling it out with Nick Pope because I don’t think Pope is untouchable, but there is the risk you won’t play. That’s a risk he shouldn’t take if Burnley do get promoted.”

