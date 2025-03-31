James Trafford has been linked with a move to Newcastle United. Eddie Howe and Fabrizio Romano have delivered their verdicts on the speculation. | Getty Images

James Trafford has been extensively linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burnley stopper has impressed for the Clarets this season, with the Magpies having shortlisted his name for a potential move this summer. Here, we take a look at the latest on Newcastle United’s interest in Trafford and what Eddie Howe has said about a potential move:

Newcastle United’s James Trafford transfer interest and Fabrizio Romano claims

Newcastle United’s interest in Trafford stems all the way back to last summer when they saw a £20m bid rejected by Burnley. Trafford, who was coming off the back of his first season in the Premier League, has since starred for the Clarets, keeping 27 clean sheets in 38 matches and has again been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports in February in the Daily Mail claimed that confidence on Tyneside was high that Trafford would become a Newcastle United player when the summer transfer window opened. These claims were supported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who posed on X: ‘Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.’

James Trafford’s Premier League comments

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire last week, Trafford spoke about his ambitions of once again playing Premier League football. After a taste of it last season, the former Manchester City man is determined to be in the top-flight again: “I believe I’ll be in the Premier League next season,” Trafford said.

“It’s where I want to play, it’s obviously the best league in the world. I wanted to get there as quickly as I could and it took two years on loan to develop. I’ve really enjoyed this season in the Championship, but next season I believe I’ll be playing in the Prem.”

Under former Magpies midfielder Scott Parker, the Clarets currently sit third in the Championship table, behind second-placed Leeds United only on goal difference following their 1-0 win against Bristol City on Saturday. Leeds, meanwhile, saw a 96th minute Swansea City goal deny them all three points at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe’s James Trafford transfer verdict

Last month, Howe was asked about reports that Trafford’s move to St James’ Park was at an advanced stage and the expectation that he would become a Magpies player when the summer transfer window opens: “I don’t believe we are in that position with any player,” Howe responded. “The summer window is a long way away and we have not begun those discussions.”

Newcastle United’s goalkeeping department currently stands at five-strong with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie all contracted to the club. Both Pope and Dubravka have played regularly under Howe in recent weeks, although it appears that he has settled on the England international to again be his first-choice.

Dubravka was heavily-linked with a move away from the club in January and whilst he would go onto sign a new contract with the club in February, the signing of a goalkeeper like Trafford this summer could spell the end of his time on Tyneside. Ruddy and Gillespie, meanwhile, are both out of contract at the end of the season whilst it is understood that Vlachodimos does not have a long-term future at the club.