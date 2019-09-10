Newcastle United transfers and takeover news: Magpies set to take financial hit on fringe player plus FIFA 20 ratings, Bilic on Gayle & more
Newcastle United are reportedly not concerned about taking a financial hit on Karl Darlow this season.
According to Football Insider, the Magpies rejected advances from Leeds United in the summer – with the Championship outfit looking to tie down a permanent deal for the former Nottingham Forest keeper.
But United were keen not to lose Darlow and hung on to the player, who has not been a regular since the Championship promotion season, to play second fiddle to No.1 Martin Dubravka.
Darlow’s current United deal runs out in the summer, and according to the report Newcastle’s hierarchy are not concerned about losing the player on a free transfer.
Fellow goalkeeper Rob Elliot remains on United’s books, although is also out of contract in June, as well as Freddie Woodman.
Meanwhile, West Brom are open to the idea of a move for another striker in January – with Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle remaining on their transfer shortlist.
The Championship outfit failed with a late bid to land the frontman in the summer, with United head coach Steve Bruce keen to hang on to 28-year-old, who turns 29 next month.
