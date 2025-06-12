Brighton have submitted a bid to sign Charalampos Kostoulas amid Joao Pedro Newcastle United links | Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion are closing in on a transfer that could open a door for Newcastle United to strike a major deal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton are set to sign 18-year-old Olympiacos striker Babis Kostoulas for around £30million.

The Athletic, have reported that Kostoulas is set for a medical at Brighton before signing a five-year deal at the Premier League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Newcastle are heavily linked with a move for Seagulls’ forward Joao Pedro.

Brighton agree £30m striker deal

Brighton are set to sign one of Greek football’s most promising young talents in Kostoulas. Although it has been suggested that the move could pave the way for Joao Pedro to leave, it is more likely an alternative to Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson has fallen down the pecking order at Brighton since his hat-trick against Newcastle two years ago. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, failing to score in eight appearances.

Kostoulas scored seven goals in 35 appearances for Olympiacos as they completed a domestic double and has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, though it seems Brighton have won the race for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ‘huge offer’ for Babis Kostoulas?

One of the clubs linked with Kostoulas were none other than Newcastle themselves.

Giorgos Tsanakas at Sport FM in Greece, claimed Newcastle were preparing a ‘huge offer’ for Kostoulas. The Magpies are looking for a striker this summer with Callum Wilson’s contract set to expire at the end of the month.

But any new signing would almost certainly be behind top scorer Alexander Isak so would have to offer some versatility in order to get regular first-team football.

Whether Newcastle’s interest in Kostoulas was genuine or not, Brighton are set to sign the teenager. And Newcastle have their sights set on Joao Pedro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United want Joao Pedro from Brighton

Brighton were already open to selling Joao Pedro this summer after the Brazilian was left out of the matchday squad for the final five games of the season following suspension. The South Coast club are understood to be after £60million for the 23-year-old, who has scored 30 goals in 70 appearances since his £30million arrival from Watford in 2023.

Brighton are in a healthy PSR position and are under no pressure to sell, so getting a deal done could prove difficult for Newcastle.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies hold a long-standing interest in Joao Pedro after previously having a deal lined up for the forward to join from Watford for £30million in 2022. A dramatic U-turn saw Newcastle pull out of the deal and sign Alexander Isak instead for a club record fee of £63million from Real Sociedad.

It’s a decision that ultimately worked out for the best for all parties, as Isak has been instrumental for Newcastle since his arrival, scoring 62 goals in 109 appearances for the club. Meanwhile, Joao Pedro eventually got his Premier League move to Brighton and boasts a respectable scoring record himself.

The summer transfer window is currently closed after its temporary 10-day FIFA Club World Cup signing period. The window will open fully on Monday, June 16 and run through until 7pm on Monday, September 1.