Newcastle United’s search for a new striker has reportedly led them to target a World Cup finalist - but they will face major competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Magpies have been targeting a new frontman throughout the summer transfer window and their need to improve their options in the final third were increased when Callum Wilson confirmed his departure from the club earlier this month after his contract came to an end. There was a keen interest in Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro before he signalled his preference to move to Chelsea before securing a big money switch to Stamford Bridge and the Magpies are now set to miss out on long-term target Hugo Ekitike as he closing in on a move to Liverpool.

Several other targets have been reported in recent weeks with free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin, RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko and Aston Villa and England frontman Ollie Watkins all linked with moves to Tyneside. However, a report from French outlet FootMercato has claimed the Magpies and the Red Devils are both showing an interest in France forward Randal Kolo Muani after the Paris Saint-Germain star scored ten goals and provided two assists during a season-long loan spell at Juventus.

The report states both clubs have identified Kolo Muani as a ‘priority target’ and reveals their interest could lead them to ‘go on the offensive’ in their pursuit of an agreement in the coming days. Juventus are said to be keen to retain the forward’s services after he impressed during last season and are ‘doing everything to convince him’ he can fulfil his ambitions with the Serie A giants.

Liverpool legend delivers Isak verdict

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes Eddie Howe’s decision not to select Alexander Isak in Saturday’s friendly with Celtic means there is ‘definitely something’ happening with the Swedish striker’s future.

The Reds have been routinely linked with a move for the former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund frontman in recent months and speculation appears to have been ramped up over the last fortnight. Isak was left out of the United squad that suffered a 4-0 defeat against the Scottish Premiership champions in their opening pre-season friendly and the Magpies boss admitted the decision was taken ‘due to the speculation around him’.

However, former Scotland defender Nicol believes there is more to the decision that Howe has suggested.

He told ESPN FC: “You would have to think that Eddie Howe knows every step of every second that’s going on with this situation, because it’s huge. It’s the most important thing going on at Newcastle Football Club. So, if Eddie Howe is confident that nothing’s going to happen and he’s not going anywhere, he has to be playing him, because he has to get him fit for the start of the season.

“It makes no sense that Alexander Isak doesn’t take part in this game. Maybe he’s been told that something’s going on and you can’t play him in case he gets injured, that’s what happens. If Isak plays against Celtic and gets injured, that’s £150m down the drain. So, there’s definitely something.”

