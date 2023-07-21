Here, our Newcastle writer Dominic Scurr answers the latest transfer questions surrounding the club...

What is the latest on Harvey Barnes to Newcastle United?

Harvey Barnes will be Newcastle United’s next major summer signing after a £38million transfer was agreed with Leicester City this week. The 25-year-old winger has been on Tyneside for a tour of St James’ Park, the Darsley Park training centre for medical tests and to formalise a deal.

With an official announcement pending at the time of writing, Barnes is set to fly out to the United States to join up with his new team-mates for the pre-season tour and complete club media duties.

Who will be next to arrive at Newcastle after Harvey Barnes?

The Magpies are understood to be pushing to sign Southampton right-back Tino Livramento as they close in on a £30million agreement with the Championship club. Chelsea having a significant sell-on clause has increased The Saints’ asking price but there is growing confidence a deal will be done.

The 20-year-old played just twice in the Premier League last season due to injury but will be viewed as a natural successor to Kieran Trippier at right-back for both club and potentially country too. Although Livramento hasn’t featured at left-back for Southampton, Newcastle believe they will be able to make him a versatile option on either side with Trippier also capable of playing on both sides.

Which players are set to leave Newcastle United?

Allan Saint-Maximin’s time at the club seems to be at an end. In an ideal world, Newcastle would have kept hold of the winger but his imminent sale to Al Ahli is seen to be in the club’s best interests as they look to improve their squad while adhering to strict Financial Fair Play measures.

An initial fee of around £30million has been reported which gives Newcastle the freedom to sign players such as Barnes and Livramento without any real issue. Still, more players will be required to leave.

Karl Darlow is close to joining Premier League side AFC Bournemouth while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka’s future is also uncertain despite Howe claiming the Slovakian remains part of his plans.

Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser and Isaac Hayden have not joined up with the first-team this pre-season and will be moved on in some way this summer, whether it be on loan or permanently. The trio will attract Championship interest but wages are likely to be an issue.

Full-backs Jamal Lewis and Javier Manquillo have featured in both pre-season matches so far but the club are looking to sell both.

What is Newcastle United’s transfer budget this summer?

Unlike previous windows where Newcastle’s transfer budget has been fairly fluid and reactive, this summer the money Newcastle have to spend has been described as ‘strict’ by club sources.

A budget of around £80million plus any income made from player sales and the freeing up of wages is set to be the extent of Howe’s transfer kitty this summer. The club will have spent almost £100million on new signings once Barnes’ sale goes through, though the sale of Saint-Maximin will lower the net spend closer to the initial budget.