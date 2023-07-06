Newcastle United have got their summer transfer business off to a flying start with the capture of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali which was confirmed earlier this week.

There are still several weeks remaining in the window though and Magpies supporters will be hoping Eddie Howe and his backroom staff can get a few more big deals over the line. However, the chances of signing one particular player are reportedly low with the news that the north east club, as well as Premier League rivals Liverpool and Aston Villa, are unwilling to meet his current asking price.

It’s not all bad news though as other reports claim that United are ‘leading the race’ to sign another player who could very well be headed to St James’ Park this summer. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Thursday, July 6:

Newcastle United ‘unwilling to meet asking price’ for Liverpool linked winger

Per a report from Inside Futbol, Newcastle United are unwilling to meet Juventus’ asking price for winger Federico Chiesa, despite being keen on him. Liverpool and Aston Villa have both also been linked with the Italian but are also not prepared to pay the €60 million that the Turin club reportedly want.

The 25-year old only has two years remaining on his current contract with Juve and has not signed a new deal as he apparently wants more money than what has so far been offered. The Serie A side are said to be in ‘no hurry’ to revisit the player’s contract situation.

Newcastle lead race to sign £50m-rated Harvey Barnes from Leicester

The Guardian write that Newcastle are leading the race to sign Leicester’s Harvey Barnes. The winger is understood to also be a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

