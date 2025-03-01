All of the information needed ahead of Newcastle United's FA Cup fifth round tie with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle United will hope to take another step towards a second visit to Wembley this season when they host Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in an FA Cup fifth round tie.

The Magpies have impressed in cup competitions so far this season and have already progressed into the Carabao Cup Final, where they will face Liverpool under the famous Wembley arch in just over two weeks time. However, after seeing off League Two club Bromley and League One title favourites Birmingham City in previous rounds, Eddie Howe’s men have now reached the last 16 of the FA Cup as they look to reach their first final in the competition since 1999.

They will face a stern test against a Brighton side that have hit an improved run of form in recent weeks after claiming three consecutive Premier League wins against Chelsea, Southampton and Bournemouth over the last fortnight. The Seagulls will also travel to Tyneside looking for a second win at St James Park this season after Danny Welbeck got the only goal to hand his side all three points in a league meeting in October.

Unsurprisingly, the tie has been selected for live broadcast by one of the two broadcasting companies that have the rights to this season’s FA Cup - and here is everything you need to know about how and when to watch the latest step in Newcastle’s road to Wembley.

When does Newcastle United v Brighton take place?

The FA Cup fifth round tie between Newcastle United and Brighton takes place on Sunday, 2 March at St James Park.

What time is kick-off in Newcastle United v Brighton?

The FA Cup tie between Newcastle United and Brighton will get underway at 1.45pm on Sunday afternoon.

Is Newcastle United v Brighton live on television?

Yes, the game is one of several ties being shown live across the BBC and ITV. That all gets underway on Friday night when Aston Villa’s home tie with Championship club Cardiff City is shown live on ITV1. The BBC’s coverage of the weekend kicks off on Saturday lunchtime when they broadcast Crystal Palace’s home clash with Millwall on BBC One and the Lancashire derby between Preston North End and Burnley will be shown live on BBC iPlayer. The all-Premier League tie between Bournemouth and Wolves is the only last-16 tie not to be broadcast as that gets underway at 3pm on Saturday - but the live coverage returns with ITV4 showing Manchester City’s home tie against Plymouth Argyle.

The tie between Newcastle and Brighton will be shown live on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Sunday afternoon. The live broadcast will get underway at 12.45pm, an hour before kick-off at St James Park. That is followed by another all-Premier League tie as the Beeb have selected Manchester United’s home tie with Fulham for live broadcast on BBC One. The weekend is rounded off by Ipswich Town’s visit to Nottingham Forest, which will be shown live on ITV4.

Is there a live stream of Newcastle United v Brighton?

Yes, a live steam will be available via ITVX. An account will be required and further information can be found here.