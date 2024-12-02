Newcastle United face a sizeable test on Wednesday night as they look to move on from two underwhelming results over the last week.

The Magpies emerged empty-handed from last Monday’s home game with West Ham United as an abysmal display was punished by the Hammers. Despite another below-par display at Crystal Palace on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s men looked to be heading back to winning ways as an own goal from reported transfer target Marc Guehi gave them a lead that remained in place until second-half injury-time. A last-gasp equaliser from Daniel Munoz ensured the Magpies had to settle for a point from their visit to Selhurst Park.

Next on the agenda for Newcastle is a home clash against Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have lost just one of their opening 13 games of the season and have dropped just five points during that time.

Both Howe and Reds counterpart Arne Slot are awaiting news on the fitness of a number of players ahead of Wednesday night’s clash - but what is the latest fitness news from both sides?

OUT: Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) The Greek defender is not expected to return from an ankle injury until later this month.

OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) The Magpies club captain will not be back in contention until the new year.

DOUBT: Federico Chiesa (Liverpool) A reported former target, Chiesa is close to a return from injury and could feature at St James Park.

OUT Sven Botman (Newcastle United) Botman is hoping to return from an ACL injury later this month - but Wednesday's clash will come too soon for the Dutchman.