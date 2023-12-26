How to watch Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: Amazon Prime details and kick-off time
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: The Premier League returns to St James’ Park with a Boxing Day clash that pits Eddie Howe against Nuno Espirito Santo.
Newcastle United are aiming to bounce back from back-to-back away defeats when they host Nottingham Forest on Tyneside. Eddie Howe’s side were defeated by Luton just before Christmas, but will be hoping to put that right against a Forest side who were involved in a controversial 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend.
Here, we take a look at the latest everything supporters need to know about Newcastle United’s clash with Nottingham Forest:
When is Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest?
The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest kicks-off at 12:30pm at St James’ Park. The match will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh with Jarred Gillett on VAR duty.
Is Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest on TV?
Newcastle United’s clash with Nottingham Forest will be streamed live on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Amazon Prime begins at noon. Prime Video will show every single Premier League match on Boxing Day as well as three games on Wednesday night and two on Thursday.
How else can I follow the game?
Talk Sport and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from St James' Park online and on our social media channels.
How can I watch highlights of Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest?
Sky Sports will upload highlights of the game to YouTube after the full-time whistle. Alternatively, Newcastle United will also post brief highlights at 10pm with an extended version to follow.
Match of the Day begins at 10.50pm on BBC One and will have highlights of all of Saturday’s Premier League matches. Sky Sports will also show extended highlights of games throughout the early-hours of Sunday morning.