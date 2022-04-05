Eddie Howe’s side capitulated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, conceding five unanswered goals to leave with a 5-1 defeat.

And they don’t have long to reflect on this disappointment as they welcome Bruno Lage’s Wolves to St James’s Park.

Wolves continued their impressive season with a win over local-rivals Aston Villa on Saturday and will be looking to do the double over the Magpies following their 2-1 win in October - a match that, although we didn’t know it then, would turn out to be the last of the Mike Ashley era.

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles scoring at St James's Park against Wolves last season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Wolves:

When is Newcastle United v Wolves?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolves takes place on Friday April 8, 2022. The game at St James’s Park will kick-off at 8pm.

Is Newcastle United v Wolves on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Wolves will be on TV in the UK. Sky Sports Premier League will be showing the game and coverage starts at 7pm.

This is the only channel the match is broadcast on as Sky Sports Main Event will have coverage of The Masters golf.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full commentary of the game on Friday evening.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will also keep you up-to-date with all the latest updates, action and reaction from events that unfold at St James’s Park, courtesy of our writers Miles Staforth and Dominic Scurr.

What’s the latest team news?

Newcastle will seemingly just have their long-term injured players missing on Friday as Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier continue their recovery from their respective injuries.

Wolves, on the other hand, will be without Ruben Neves who has suffered a knee injury. Raul Jimenez will also be missing for Friday’s visitors as he serves the second game of a two match suspension.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 5/4

Draw: 11/5

Wolves win: 23/10

