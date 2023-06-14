Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler has emerged as a potential signing for Newcastle United this summer after impressing in the Turkish Super Lig this season. Guler, who only turned 18 in February, has already been capped twice by his country and is regarded as one of their brightest talents.

35 games this season in both domestic and European competitions yielded six goals and five assists from the teenager and his form has caught the attention of Premier League sides as the summer transfer window opens. Newcastle and Arsenal are two sides credited with an interest in Guler and, according to Fabrizio Romano, the pair could sign him for a very good price this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romano revealed on Twitter that Guler will be available for just €17.5m (£15m) after a clause in his contract triggered this release clause. Romano tweeted: ‘Understand Turkish gem Arda Güler will be now available for just €17.5m fee net after taxes/solidarity…yes, just €17.5m for one of the biggest talents in Europe as release clause will be activated after playing 1500 minutes. Many top clubs, trying to convince the player.’

Guler was recently named as one of NXGN’s wonderkids to watch and has a very bright future in the game. Mesut Ozil, who played alongside the 18-year-old at Fenerbahce, has described Guler as a future ‘world star’.