Newcastle United: Watch as Jonjo Shelvey hilariously gatecrashes Jamaal Lascelles' BBC interview

Newcastle United are yet to win so far this season - but a phone call from Jonjo Shelvey proves morale in the camp is still high.

Having collected just three draws for their opening 10 Premier League fixtures, Rafa Benitez's side lie 19th in the table with a huge clash against Watford to follow on Saturday afternoon.

But the Magpies squad refuse to panic, knowing just three points is the difference from climbing out of the relegation places.

Following the announcement of Jamaal Lascelles' new six-year-deal at St James's Park on Thursday morning, the Newcastle captain joined the lads in the BBC Newcastle studio for a Total Sport special, where fans were invited to ring in and put their questions to the 24-year-old.

Just under an hour into the show, presenter Simon Pryde revealed the next caller was called Jonjo but refused to speculate that it was in fact the Magpies midfielder.

Opening the call up with "hello lads", Lascelles laughed as he recognised Shelvey's voice, who went on to ask about the popular video game, Fortnite.

The pair, who were both influential in Newcastle's 10th place finish last season, hilariously chatted for just under a minute.

Watch the video above or read the full transcript below:

SP: "The next caller's name is Jonjo.."

JL: "No it's not..."

SP: "I'm not going to make any assumptions."

JL: "No it's not!"

SP: "Good evening Jonjo."

JS: "Hello lads."

JL: "Nah, get off, get off, get off. Jonjo, get off mate."

SP: "He's entitled to his opinion!"

JS: "How are you lads?"

JL: "Get off this show."

JS: You sound so amazing - you're flying."

JL: "He said to me in training today that he was going to ring up - I don't believe it."

SP: "He's followed through with it - a lot of people say they're going to ring in and they don't to be fair."

JS: "I'm waiting for you to come and play Fortnite with me."

JL: "Yeah I'll be on soon mate, 8 o'clock I'll be back."

JS: "Alright mate. Take care. Bye."

JL: He's actually rang in..."