A reported Newcastle United transfer target has confirmed a major decision.

Newcastle United and West Ham United could be handed a chance to sign one reported target on a free transfer after he confirmed the reasons behind his decision to leave a Premier League rival.

The Magpies have made a slow start to the summer transfer window and will head into July with Spanish youngster Antonio Cordero as their only signing so far. The former Malaga winger is widely expected to head out on loan during the upcoming season to take the next stage in his development away from St James Park and will then return to Tyneside next summer and look to challenge for a place in Eddie Howe’s first-team setup.

Although a deal to land Burnley and England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford is believed to be progressing, the Magpies are also keen to add to their attacking options and recent reports have suggested a £50m offer for Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro has been rejected by the Seagulls. There seems to have been a further blow in United’s bid for the Brazil international after Premier League rivals Chelsea made a firm move for the Watford man and look set to add him to their already sizeable options in the final third.

The need to add competition and cover for last season’s top goalscorer Alexander Isak is all too evident as Howe’s side prepare to return to the Champions League and challenge for major honours once again during the upcoming season. News is also awaited on the future of Callum Wilson after Newcastle entered into negotiations over a possible new deal for the former Bournemouth striker as his current contract comes to a close.

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been routinely linked with a move to Tyneside since a PIF-led consortium completed a takeover at St James Park in October 2021 and speculation over his future has increased as he approached the final stages of his current contract with the Toffees. The likes of West Ham and Leeds United have also been linked with a move for a striker that has scored 71 goals and provided 22 assists in 273 appearances during a nine-year stay in the first-team setup on the blue half of Merseyside.

However, the 11-times capped England international has now confirmed he will leave Everton as his current deal comes to a close and explained the reasons behind his decision.

What has Dominic Calvert-Lewin said about his decision to leave Everton?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is headed for the door this summer | Getty Images

Posting on his Instagram account, the Toffees star said: "After nine remarkable years I've made the incredibly difficult decision - together with my family - to begin a new chapter in my career. This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man. I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I've worked with over the years and to my team-mates who have become life-long friends.

"The choice to move on was not simply about me, it was a decision with my family and we spent a long time considering together. We believe it's the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn't lessen the bond I'll always have with Everton. I'm deeply proud of what we've shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride. My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club."

