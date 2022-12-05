Newcastle United ‘willing’ to move for USA star as winger attracts interest.

Newcastle United sit 3rd in the Premier League table after their dream start to the season. Eddie Howe’s side will be itching to return later this month after the World Cup.

Their next game is against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on 21st December. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Winger on radar

Newcastle are ‘willing’ to consider a move for Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic. He has spent the past couple of weeks at the World Cup with USA but was knocked out over the weekend by Holland. Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport:

He is still someone that they’d be willing to consider. I think he does fit with where they’re headed in terms of recruitment.

“He wouldn’t be considered as a superstar coming in and that’s important. I think he would be a good fit for the style of play too.”

Player targeted

Southampton are ‘set’ to make a move for Toon Army winger Ryan Fraser in January, as reported by the Northern Echo. The Scotland international has seen his game time in the North East dry up over recent times. He is now being eyed by a fellow English club as the Saints look to bolster their ranks this winter.

Competition for target

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh. However, they will face competition for his signature with TEAMtalk revealing Crystal Palace, West Ham, Middlesbrough and Norwich City are also keen, as are Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. He has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road and is facing an uncertain future in Yorkshire.