What Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar need to do to make it a Newcastle United World Cup ‘full house’

The final group stage games of the FIFA World Cup will take place this afternoon and evening - and there is still plenty of Newcastle United interest in how events unfold. Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Garang Kuol have all helped their respective countries progress to the Round of 16 - but will there be a full house of Magpies representatives in the knockout round?

Here, we take a look at all the possibilities and permutations for Fabian Schar’s Switzerland and Bruno Guimaraes’ Brazil ahead of their crucial final group games.

When are the final Group G games?

Both Group G games will kick-off simultaneously at 7pm (GMT) and are the final set of group stage games. Group H, involving Uruguay, Ghana, South Korea and Portugal, will take place at 3pm (GMT) with the winners and runners-up of the group scheduled to face the winners and runners-up of Group G.

What Bruno Guimaraes’ Brazil need to do

Brazil have already secured their passage to the next round following a 2-0 win over Serbia and a 1-0 victory over Switzerland last time out. That game against the Swiss marked Guimaraes’ World Cup debut when he replaced Fred just before the hour mark.

Fabian Schar is yet to feature for Switzerland at the World Cup (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil will top Group G if they avoid defeat against Cameroon at the Lusail Stadium or they match the result of Switzerland’s clash with Serbia. Even a win for Switzerland and a defeat for Brazil wouldn’t knock Selecao off the top of the group, a three goal swing would also need to take place for that to happen.

Although Guimaraes has made just one appearance in Qatar to date, Brazil boss Tite may look to rotate his side and rest a few of his key players ahead of their likely Round of 16 game on Monday, December 5. If Brazil were to slip to 2nd place, then they would play their Round of 16 game on Tuesday, December 6.

What Fabian Schar’s Switzerland need to do

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes made his World Cup debut for Brazil against Switzerland. Brazil have already qualified from the group but need a point to guarantee top spot. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Switzerland have their World Cup fate in their own hands and know that a win against winless Serbia would see them into the next round. Despite being defeated by Brazil last time out, their opening win over Cameroon has them sitting in 2nd place and with the advantage heading into tonight’s games.

If Switzerland were to draw against Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium, then Cameroon would have to beat Brazil in order to leapfrog them in the table. Serbia, who will be spearheaded by former Magpie Aleksandar Mitrovic, know they must win and hope Cameroon fail to beat Brazil to stand any chance of progressing out of the group.

Schar has yet to make an appearance for Switzerland so far this tournament, settling for a place on the bench behind Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi.

