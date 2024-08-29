Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has seemingly played down the prospect of Miguel Almiron leaving the club amid transfer links to Fulham.

Almiron has been linked with a move away from Newcastle throughout 2024 but remains part of Howe’s first-team squad as things stand having started his first game of the season in the penalty shootout win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Shortly before kick-off at the City Ground, a report from talkSPORT claimed Premier League side Fulham were among the clubs interested in signing Almiron in a move that could pave the way for Newcastle to bring in a new right winger. The Magpies are understood to be willing to consider offers in the region of £15million for the Paraguayan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe played down the prospect of Newcastle signing both a defender and winger before Friday’s deadline as the club look to secure a deal for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

And after progressing in the Carabao Cup against Forest, Howe was asked about the prospect of Almiron or any other players leaving this week.

“Honestly, I’ve got no idea,” he said. “I certainly wouldn’t want to be losing too many players without replacing them, if any.

“Our squad isn’t deep as people would expect so we’ve got to be very careful before letting players go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Friday’s transfer deadline, Newcastle host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday (1:30pm kick-off) in the club’s final match before the September international break. United have had an unbeaten start to the season so far with an opening day win against Southampton followed by a 1-1 draw at AFC Bournemouth and then the midweek shootout win at Forest in the Carabao Cup.