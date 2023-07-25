Kuol joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners midway through last season before moving north of the border to join Hearts in January. Although the move to Tynecastle seemed like a good move for the young Australian, he struggled to make an impact and featured just nine times in all competitions.

The 18-year-old returned to Newcastle at the end of last season, however, he is set to spend yet another campaign away from Tyneside with reports that he is set to join Eredivisie side FC Volendam on-loan until the end of the season. Volendam finished 14th in the league last season and have one of the youngest squads in the division with hope that Kuol will adapt more easily to the profile of the squad than he did at Hearts.

Speaking after Kuol netted his first goal for Hearts, Eddie Howe said: “It’s been a tough loan spell for him, but hopefully there’s some real positivity to take into the summer for him, off the back of that goal.

“I think it’s probably too early for him to be part of our first-team picture here next year. I think, potentially, another loan spell will do him good as he continues to develop to the pace of this league.”

Kuol won’t be Newcastle’s only loanee in the Netherlands next season and he could feature against fellow promising winger Yankuba Minteh. Minteh, who joined the club earlier this summer from Danish side Odense Boldklub, will spend next season on-loan at Feyenoord.