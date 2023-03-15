News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
13 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
13 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak gets call-up – alongside 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Alexander Isak’s been called up to the latest Sweden squad – alongside a 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:51 GMT

The Newcastle United striker – who scored in last weekend’s 2-1 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers – missed several months of the campaign because of an injury suffered on international duty early in the season.

Read More
Eddie Howe makes Newcastle United transfer admission after surprise move
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the 23-year-old, close to full fitness, has been rewarded for his form with a recall to the Sweden squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan on March 24 and 27 respectively. AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic has also been called up by Sweden manager Janne Andersson.

Most Popular

Isak – who was sidelined for almost four months with a thigh injury suffered training with Sweden last September – scored against Wolves with a header from a Kieran Trippier free-kick.

The 23-year-old, signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee last summer, had been recalled to the starting XI by Eddie Howe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United's head coach said: “It was great to play Alex from the start, I think he’s deserved that, not just for how he’s played in recent weeks, but also for how he’s trained.

"I thought he was especially good this week, and he carried that form into the game. I thought he was very impressive, and showed what his game is all about with his pace and technique.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates his goal last weekend.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates his goal last weekend.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates his goal last weekend.

"The goal’s a traditional Newcastle No.9 finish, and I’m delighted he scored that type of goal. Hopefully, that’s the start of a really good spell for him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Howe will take those players not on international duty to Dubai for a training camp next week.

Eddie HoweWolvesKieran Trippier