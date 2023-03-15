Newcastle United's Alexander Isak gets call-up – alongside 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Newcastle United striker – who scored in last weekend’s 2-1 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers – missed several months of the campaign because of an injury suffered on international duty early in the season.

And the 23-year-old, close to full fitness, has been rewarded for his form with a recall to the Sweden squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan on March 24 and 27 respectively. AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic has also been called up by Sweden manager Janne Andersson.

United's head coach said: “It was great to play Alex from the start, I think he’s deserved that, not just for how he’s played in recent weeks, but also for how he’s trained.

"I thought he was especially good this week, and he carried that form into the game. I thought he was very impressive, and showed what his game is all about with his pace and technique.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates his goal last weekend.

"The goal’s a traditional Newcastle No.9 finish, and I’m delighted he scored that type of goal. Hopefully, that’s the start of a really good spell for him.”

