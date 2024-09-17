You could forgive any Newcastle United supporter for getting carried away when Harvey Barnes evoked memories of David Ginola with a stunning goal in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The kit was similar and the goal was similar as Barnes produced a near carbon copy of the French winger’s first goal for the Magpies when he helped Kevin Keegan’s side beat Sheffield Wednesday in the opening weeks of the 1995/96 Premier League season.

Although the current set of United stars are yet to find their stride this season, as it stands, they can move to the top of the Premier League table for at least 24 hours with a win at Fulham this weekend. Eddie Howe’s men will visit Craven Cottage looking to preserve an unbeaten record for the campaign and strengthen their grip on a top four spot and the Champions Leaague place that comes with it.

But what are the Magpies hopes of remaining in the top four when the final whistle is blown on the season in May?