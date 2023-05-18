Both teams come into the game with aspirations of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. The hosts know that two wins from their remaining three games will be enough to finish in the top-four this season, but face a massive test against a Brighton side that ended Arsenal’s title hopes with a 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Newcastle’s task hasn’t been made easier by the news that Sean Longstaff will miss tonight’s game through injury. Longstaff was injured during the win over Everton last month and, as Eddie Howe revealed yesterday, is touch and go for the remainder of the season.

Howe said: "I think we're quite clear on the injury, it's just how long it takes to heal. He made good progress yesterday, but he won't be involved."

Longstaff’s absence, coupled with an injury to Jacob Murphy that sees him ruled-out of tonight’s match, could see Howe name 17-year-old Lewis Miley on the bench this evening. Miley, who recently signed his first professional contract with the club, is expected to feature as a substitute for Newcastle - with the club holding very high hopes over his future potential.

