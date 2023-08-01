Ahead of the new season, the Premier League, along with the FA, EFL and PGMOL have introduced a new charter on participant behaviour. These rules will come into effect from the start of the 2023/24 season and are aimed at ‘promoting responsible behaviour from players, managers and coaches at matches’.

The charter will impact all levels of football from the Premier League right down to the grassroots game, however, there is one aspect of the new charter that will have a particularly big impact at St James’ Park. One of the new rules regarding behaviour from managers and coaches in the technical area states: ‘Only one person can stand at the front of the technical area and coach during the match. Only one other person is allowed to stand, but they must remain close to the technical area seating. All other occupants must remain seated’.

In practice, this means that only one member of each team’s coaching staff is allowed pitch-side whilst the remaining coaches have to remain near the dugout. This, of course, will likely have a major impact on the Eddie Howe/Jason Tindall partnership going forward and could result in yellow and red cards should they fall foul of the new guidance.

Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall won't be allowed to share the technical area together from next season.

The pair are often spotted deep in conversation and side-by-side in the technical area - something that will not be permitted when the new charter takes effect. The relationship between Howe and Tindall has developed ever since their time at Bournemouth together and when his No.2 trended on social media back in May, Howe lifted the lid on their relationship and how they work together.

Howe said: “I said in a recent interview in America, that to understand Jason’s role, you have to go back to where we started. You have to do that, otherwise you’ll think you’re missing a little bit of context as to the reason he’s in those situations.

“We started with no money, with no real facilities, working with a group of players, just the two of us. We did everything together. So you name it, we did.

“We were a partnership. We travelled to watch the opposition. Five hours away in a car.