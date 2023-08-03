Newcastle United are currently in negotiations with Bruno Guimaraes over a new deal at the club, but the Brazilian is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. It’s far from panic stations regarding Guimaraes’ situation - he still has three years left on his current deal after all, however, it is a situation that the club will want resolved sooner rather than later.

When asked about Guimaraes’ future, head coach Eddie Howe revealed he wasn’t worried about losing the Brazilian. Howe said: “There is no doubt in my mind about his future. We would love Bruno to extend his time with us for a long time.

“I’m not party to those talks every day. Those talks are ongoing and Bruno knows how we feel about him. He’s very happy here. We hope there's a solution to be found.”

Guimaraes’ future is unsurprisingly the main contract-related headline on Tyneside, however, with no fewer than ten players out-of-contract at the end of the season, the club will have to act quickly in order to secure their respective futures.

Four of these ten, namely Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Matt Ritchie and Loris Karius, all signed one-year deals with the club earlier this summer and the quartet aren’t likely to be at the club for the long-term. Similarly in the case of Jeff Hendrick and Javi Manquillo who will likely be allowed to leave Newcastle this summer if an offer for their services is received.

However, that leaves four players in and around the first-team that will need clarity on their respective futures at the club with the January transfer window - and the potential for pre-contract agreement deals - lurking just around the corner.

Of the quartet with less than a year left on deals, the most pressing ones they will want to solve will be those of Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson. Despite both being aged 31, they remain an important part of Howe’s side and are two players the head coach relies on heavily both on and off the pitch.

Whilst neither have shown a desire to leave the club, there will likely be teams sniffing around the pair if both enter the winter window with just six-months left on their current deals. Both players are likely valued higher more by Newcastle United than any transfer fee they would receive and would likely be players the club will want to sign on new deals.

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles is also out of contract at the end of the season. Lascelles has struggled for game time under Howe, but, as the head coach stated last month, he remains a hugely important figure in the dressing room.

There is no doubt that the 29-year-old will want regular first-team football, but players of Lascelles’ influence and character are very hard to come by and they will be keen to not lose that. Newly-promoted Luton Town have recently been linked with a move for the defender.