Newcastle United’s ‘non-negotiable’ transfers revealed amid Manchester City and Arsenal links
Former England and Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce has told Newcastle United that Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak must not be sold by the club this summer, despite them needing to stay within the guidelines laid out by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Both Guimaraes and Isak have been linked with moves away from St James’ Park this summer with Manchester City and Arsenal among the clubs linked with the pair.
However, both have reiterated their desire to stay at St James’ Park in recent times and Pearce believes that his former club should be looking at selling fringe members of the squad as they look to build on the project. Pearce was speaking on behalf of BoyleSports, who offer the latest Euro 2024 betting. He said “I want to see Bruno Guimaraes staying and competing for Newcastle next season. He looks as though he's enjoying his football, enjoying the environment and they might well need to sell players but it shouldn't be him.
“Selling players that are on the periphery to balance the books I think will be their best way forward. Eddie Howe should list the players he wants to keep and he would be one of the non-negotiables alongside Alexander Isak; they both need to stay because they are building something.”
It was reported on Thursday that Newcastle United, along with Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Nottingham Forest and newly-promoted Leicester City, may have to sell players by June 30 in order to comply with PSR.
