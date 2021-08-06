Newcastle United's pursuit of Joe Willock pursuit nears 'cut-off' point

Joe Willock.

Willock – who had a successful half-season loan at St James’s Park last season – is the club’s No.1 transfer target this summer. Another loan has been mooted, but Arsenal’s preference is a sale, and Steve Bruce is working with a limited transfer budget.

United, having failed so far to agree a deal for the 21-year-old midfielder, are understood to be actively looking at other options ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...