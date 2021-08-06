Newcastle United's pursuit of Joe Willock pursuit nears 'cut-off' point
Newcastle United are looking at other options as their pursuit of Joe Willock drags on.
Willock – who had a successful half-season loan at St James’s Park last season – is the club’s No.1 transfer target this summer. Another loan has been mooted, but Arsenal’s preference is a sale, and Steve Bruce is working with a limited transfer budget.
United, having failed so far to agree a deal for the 21-year-old midfielder, are understood to be actively looking at other options ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.
Speaking after last week's 2-0 win over Burton Albion, United’s head coach said: “Obviously, when we’re ticking towards the start of the season, and towards the end of the window, we’ve obviously got to make a decision. When that decision (will be made), is the patient part. We’ll see how it goes.”