Manchester United have extended their partnership with kit manufacturer Adidas in a deal worth £900m over the next ten seasons. Speaking about the deal, United’s CEO Richard Arnold said: “The relationship between Manchester United and Adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport, forged through a shared commitment to style, flair and, most importantly, high performance.

“With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear. We are now looking forward to refreshing this powerful partnership again through the remainder of this decade and into the 2030s.”

The new deal will be worth £90m a year to Manchester United. By comparison, Newcastle United, who finished just a place behind the Red Devils in the Premier League last season, have a kit deal with Castore worth just £6m a year.

Manchester United’s £900m kit deal, the biggest in Premier League history, will help them increase revenues and fight Financial Fair Play constraints - something that Newcastle have had to seriously take into account this summer. Newcastle’s recent change of front of shirt sponsorship, one that saw them replace Fun88 with Sela, is worth £25m a year to the club - but the £84m difference in what they receive from kit manufacturers compared to Manchester United highlights the great divide that is still in place between themselves and the clubs they wish to compete with.