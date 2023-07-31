Allan Saint-Maximin and Karl Darlow’s time at Newcastle United have come to an end after the club confirmed their respective departures to Al-Ahli and Leeds United. The Magpies received a £23m fee for the Frenchman whilst Darlow’s nine-year stay on Tyneside is over following a £400,000 move to Leeds.

Financial Fair Play constraints necessitated Saint-Maximin’s departure whilst Darlow left in search of regular first-team football - something that he wasn’t going to get at St James’ Park. WIth Jamal Lewis and Kell Watts also departing the club on loan deals last week, the Magpies are finally beginning to offload players in what has proved to be a very difficult transfer window to navigate.

Deals to sign Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali and Yankuba Minteh have strengthened Newcastle this summer and whilst more incomings are needed, the club also have to look at moving on a few more players to make room in their transfer and wage budgets to accommodate future signings. One man who looks set to leave Tyneside this summer is Ryan Fraser.

Fraser has been frozen out of first-team matters since March and has no future at Newcastle United. Asked in March about Fraser’s future at the club, Eddie Howe said: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly, but, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”

The winger’s situation at the club hasn’t changed and he is someone that they will look to move on during the window. However, that is proving to be difficult and despite reported interest from Leeds, Everton and Bournemouth, Fraser remains contracted to Newcastle.

Isaac Hayden, who spent last season on-loan at Norwich City, is also expected to leave this summer, however, his injury record may deter clubs from taking a punt on him this summer. Hayden made just 14 appearances for the Canaries and hasn’t featured for Newcastle since December 2021.

Jeff Hendrick is another player that doesn’t have a future at Newcastle and it will be very important for the club to offload this trio before September 1. However, the club also have a lot more to do this summer if they want to future-proof their squad.

Since Howe’s arrival, Newcastle have made a conscious effort to reduce the average age of the squad and have brought in younger faces to bolster their academy. Players like Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby, Garang Kuol and Yankuba Minteh, who are both spending next season on-loan in the Netherlands, have been signed by the club as prospects for the future.

And this summer could be where these players flourish and stake their claim to be in and around Howe’s squad upon their return to the club. In Ashby’s case, it’s unlikely he will displace Kieran Trippier in the first-team and with their interest in Tino Livramento continuing, Ashby may be allowed to leave the club on-loan to play some much needed senior football.

Harrison Ashby has been linked with a move to Swansea City this summer.

Swansea City have been linked with a move for the former Hammers man this summer and a move to the Championship could be perfect to aid his development.

