Newcastle United’s St James’ Park set for international recognition following shock Euro 2028 update
Hopes of seeing international football at St James’ Park have taken a giant step forward.
UK and Ireland’s hopes of hosting the 2028 European Championship have received a major boost as their main rivals to host the tournament pull-out of the running. Turkey was set to challenge the UK and Ireland’s bid, however, they have now pulled-out of the race and will instead focus their efforts on a joint bid to host Euro 2032 with Italy.
This means that the UK and Ireland will run unopposed for the right to host the tournament, with the decision to ratify them as hosts expected next week. Euro 2028 games will be played across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland with 10 stadiums selected to host games.
One of those will be St James’ Park after they were selected as a host venue, should the bid to bring the tournament to the UK and Ireland be successful. Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Old Trafford, Villa Park and Everton’s new Bramley Moore Dock stadium have also been selected to host games in England.
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Casement Park in Belfast and Glasgow’s Hampden Park are the venues outside of England that will host games at the tournament. It will be the first time St James’ Park hosts international games at a major tournament since Euro 96.
During that tournament, one which saw England exit at the semi-final stage after a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Germany, St James’ Park played host to group stage games involving France, Bulgaria and Romania whilst Spain, the fourth team in that group, played their group matches at Elland Road.