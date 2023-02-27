Newcastle United's 'typical style' under Eddie Howe – and Erik ten Hag's post-match claim

Ten Hag’s side beat Newcastle United 2-0 yesterday thanks to a strike from Casemiro and a deflected goal from Marcus Rashford.

And Ten Hag – who had labelled their final opponents as “annoying” before the final – felt that his team adapted to their “typical" intense, high-pressing game. Newcastle had the bulk of possession at Wembley, but they were found wanting in each box.

“We can adapt to different styles,” said Ten Hag. “Newcastle have a typical style, but we can adapt – and we can find a way to win.”

Ten Hag had spoken about Howe’s “clear philosophy” before the game.

Asked about Newcastle before the game Ten Hag said: “I think it’s a great team with a clear philosophy about how they want to play the game.

"The key word is intensity. They do really well. They’re an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to win. They try to annoy you. We have to make sure that we play our game – and we focus on our game.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Asked if his “annoying” comment was in reference to allegations of time-wasting, Ten Hag said: “For instance, the referees want to play effective time. They have the lowest in the league – and they are quite successful with it.

