Next Leicester City manager: Ex-Newcastle United manager ‘admired’ ahead of interim appointment

Leicester City are searching for a new manager following the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

By Joe Buck
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

Rodgers’ four years in charge of the Foxes ended on Sunday with Leicester slipping into the bottom three of the Premier League. During his time at the club, Rodgers guided the Foxes back into Europe and to an FA Cup triumph at Wembley.

However their form has slumped this season as they find themselves entrenched in a relegation battle. According to Sky Sports, Leicester have identified a host of candidates to take charge on a permanent basis, however, it’s unlikely that any of these managers will join the club before the end of the season.

Therefore, the Foxes have set their sights on appointing an interim manager until the end of the season. That person will be tasked with guiding them away from the relegation zone before the club can rebuild in the summer.

Graham Potter and Thomas Frank are two names that have been linked with a potential summer move to the King Power Stadium, as has former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez. Unlike Potter and Frank, Benitez could be a more attainable option in the short-term, however, there are doubts as to whether Benitez, who is admired by the Leicester City board, would take the role on an interim basis.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take charge of Leicester for their game with Aston Villa this evening before their huge showdown with Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. The Foxes would ideally like to appoint someone ahead of their game with the Cherries.

Rafa Benitez has been linked with taking over at Leicester City (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)Rafa Benitez has been linked with taking over at Leicester City (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
