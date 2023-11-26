Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United secured a comfortable win over Chelsea courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon as they bounced back from defeat to Bournemouth in the perfect way at St James’ Park. Three goals in the second-half secured the three points but it was Isak’s opener that got the Magpies on their way.

Isak had been missing since their defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund but netted his 8th goal of the season just 13 minutes into his return, capitalising on a wonderful pass by Lewis Miley to slam the ball past Robert Sanchez. It was the perfect start for both Isak and Newcastle and Chris Waddle, who commentated on the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, was very impressed with the striker’s composure in front of goal.

Waddle said: “Great finish. Great play. The first touch is good and the second chance is even better. Sanchez had no chance. He just turned and put the ball in that top corner. Great finish.”

And it wasn’t just the goalscorer that was lavished with praise for the finish with Miley, who secured his first Premier League assist, also garnering great praise post-match. Speaking about the teenager, Eddie Howe described Miley’s decision making and pass at that moment as ‘incredible’.