St James’ Park ‘shortlisted’ for international clash as England plans ahead of Euro 2024 ‘leaked’
Euro 2024: England’s preparations for the tournament could see them visit Newcastle.
and live on Freeview channel 276
St James’ Park has reportedly been identified as one of the venues that could host one of England’s warm-up games ahead of next summer’s European Championships. England qualified for the tournament during the last international break and ended their qualifying campaign with a win over Malta and a draw away against North Macedonia.
The Mail have reported that St James’ Park is among the ‘leading contenders’ to host one of two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament. Newcastle haven’t played host to the Three Lions since a friendly against Azerbaijan back in 2005, but that could change next summer. - although no final decision has yet been made on where Gareth Southgate’s side will play their games ahead of Euro 2024.
Last month, it was confirmed that St James’ Park will play host to games during Euro 2028 as part of the United Kingdom and Ireland’s winning bid to host the tournament.