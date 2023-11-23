Euro 2024: England’s preparations for the tournament could see them visit Newcastle.

St James’ Park has reportedly been identified as one of the venues that could host one of England’s warm-up games ahead of next summer’s European Championships. England qualified for the tournament during the last international break and ended their qualifying campaign with a win over Malta and a draw away against North Macedonia.

The Mail have reported that St James’ Park is among the ‘leading contenders’ to host one of two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament. Newcastle haven’t played host to the Three Lions since a friendly against Azerbaijan back in 2005, but that could change next summer. - although no final decision has yet been made on where Gareth Southgate’s side will play their games ahead of Euro 2024.

