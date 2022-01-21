Leeds currently sit 10 points clear of The Magpies in the table following back to back Premier League wins.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have scored 11 and conceded 19 goals in their last six Premier League matches. And Howe is prepared for a unique challenge at Elland Road this weekend.

“I don’t think they’re completely gung-ho,” the Newcastle head coach said during his pre-match press conference.

Mateusz Klich of Leeds United celebrates with Stuart Dallas before having his goal disallowed during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds United at London Stadium on January 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“They have a way of playing. They follow that. There’s a lot to admire about Leeds’ out-of-possession work.

"It’s really intriguing. They play with a really high intensity – we have to match that. With the ball, they’ve got their set patterns and ways of playing, and it’s very, very effective.

"This is a totally unique game. There’s no other game like Leeds in the Premier League. We have to be ready for what we’re going to face.”

After a difficult start to the season, Leeds have seemingly pulled themselves out of danger and now sit nine points above the relegation zone. A first away victory for Newcastle could see the gap close to seven points with 17 games remaining with Howe insisting his full focus is on getting his side out of trouble.

“It’s difficult to say [if Leeds are safe], who knows?” Howe told The Gazette.

“It's not my priority, my priority is making sure that we're ready to face this game and attack this game in the right way and as always the focus is always on us.”

