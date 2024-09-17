Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Newcastle United manager has reflected on his decision to leave Sheffield Wednesday during the summer of 2019.

Steve Bruce has opened up on his decision to leave Sheffield Wednesday and take charge of Newcastle United as he prepares to face the Owls with new club Blackpool on Tuesday night.

The former Manchester United defender became the final managerial appointment of the Mike Ashley-era when he opted to bring an end to his five-month spell in charge of the Owls and accept an offer to succeed Rafa Benitez at St James Park during the summer of 2019. The move provoked understandable anger from Wednesday supporters after Bruce has overseen a largely positive end to the previous season after his side lost just three of his 18 games in charge at Hillsborough before cutting short his time with the Championship club.

Bruce’s appointment brought a frustrated response from the St James Park faithful, who questioned his ability to build on the foundations left behind by the popular Benitez and pointed to an unambitious appointment made by an owner that seemed to be showing little drive to push the club forwards. Bruce’s time on Tyneside lasted until October 2021 when he parted company with his boyhood club just weeks after a Saudi-led consortium had taken charge at St James Park, by which time he had won just under a third of his 97 games in charge of the Magpies and were without a win in their first nine games of the campaign.

After being appointed as Blackpool manager last week, Bruce will face Wednesday in a Carabao Cup third round tie at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night - and he reflected on his ‘sliding doors moment’ when he opted to leave his role with the Owls after being tempted by an offer from Newcastle just over five years ago.

He told The Blackpool Gazette: “I know all about them. I had the privilege to manage them, but only for a short period of time. If it wasn’t for a call from Newcastle, then who knows what would’ve happened. I thoroughly enjoyed my time, they’ve got unbelievable support, which is the envy of most. They’re a big club with a huge tradition. It was a sliding doors moment having my hometown club calling me - it was difficult to turn down. There were a lot of disappointed people when I left, which I understand, but most would’ve understood I had to take the opportunity.

“I simply had to take it to manage them, I’m from there. Most people will say my time was this, that and the other, but I had to take it. It wasn’t easy, but I’m a Newcastle lad who has managed Newcastle - not many can say that. I had to make an awful decision, but I simply couldn’t refuse. You make decisions in your life, and you stay with them. Some of the ones you make are right, and some you might not make at all. I had to take that opportunity, and I’m pleased I did it.”